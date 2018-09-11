An unidentified man suffered a gruesome demise when he was allegedly rammed by a fully loaded taxi on the M41 in Umhlanga on Friday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) head, Prem Balram, the pedestrian was run over by a taxi on the north bound lane of the M41.

“At approximately 5:48pm, members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by a motorist who witnessed the accident. Upon arrival, medics found the unresponsive pedestrian lying partially on the right lane. Upon assessment, he was found to have been fatally injured and died at the scene.

A witness alleged that the pedestrian was walking next to the barrier separating the north and south bound lane when the fully loaded Toyota Quantum taxi drove into him. The pedestrian was flung into the air and landed several metres away from the scene. The taxi was allegedly speeding at the time of the accident. The occupants of the Toyota Quantum were not injured in the accident. Police are investigating further,” Balram said.

“Countless warnings have been publicised urging pedestrians to stay on demarcated areas and refrain from walking or crossing on busy roadways. Too many lives have been lost through reckless and dangerous driving as well as by pedestrians forsaking the rules of the road. It is terribly tragic when a person loses their life in such a gruesome manner and their families are left devastated by the sudden loss. All road users need to uphold and adhere to the rules of the road for the safety of all,” added Balram.