Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) has once again come under the spotlight, following an incident in which a Phoenix pensioner spent over 25 hours, awaiting treatment at the facility after she fell and broke her arm.

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, Sudeer Singh said his 64-year-old mother, Thilawanthi Singh had fell and hurt her right arm at home on 25 September. According to Singh, his mother was alone at the time and was assisted by the neighbours who called for an ambulance.



“The ambulance picked her up and took her to the Unit 10 Clinic. Upon arrival at the clinic, she was observed by clinic staff who said her pressure was low, gave her pain killers and sent her home. The following day, the swelling had not gone down and she was still in a lot of pain. She went back to the clinic on Friday, 27 September where they did a check up on her once again and thereafter, she had to wait to see a doctor,” Singh said.

He said that the doctor informed his mother that she needed to go for X-rays at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Monday, 30 September. “She woke up early to go to the hospital on Monday, arriving at the facility at 6am. The X-rays were done after waiting for several hours, during the course of the day and then she had to wait to see a doctor, which never happened until the following day, Tuesday, 1 October.”

Singh said a hard cast was applied to his mother’s broken hand which was later removed as it was applied incorrectly. “My already exhausted and drained mother had to once again sit and wait after all the waiting she had done since she got to the hospital on Monday morning. This is totally unacceptable – a patient cannot be sitting at the hospital for over 25 hours, waiting for a cast to be put on. The hospital, its management and staff showed total disregard for the human rights of my elderly mum, one would begin to wonder if all the deaths that have occurred at the hospital are because of medical or natural causes or just the blatant malpractices of the doctors and nurses, who were sworn to protect the lives of those in our community,” said Singh. He said that something has to be done to save many more elderly patients from this hospital of death. “Do our lives not matter to the KZN Department of Health, I urge the community to speak up about the inhumane conditions they experience at the hospital because if we remain silent, we will continue to lose loved ones on a daily basis,” added Singh. Comment from the KZN Department of Health was still forthcoming at the time of going to print.