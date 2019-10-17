Police officers in the province remain enduring in their onslaught on drug dealers as they seize large quantities of illegal substances in KwaZulu-Natal.

During multiple raids conducted recently, drug dealers were dealt a huge blow as illicit drugs valued at almost R400 000 were seized.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in the Durban CBD after he was caught selling drugs at a taxi rank on Soldiers Way. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said, “Thirty five stones of heroin valued at R6 700, were found on him during the takedown operation.







The suspect was detained at the Durban Central police station and charged for dealing in drugs. He also made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, on Friday.”

Naicker added, “An intelligence driven operation in an abandoned building on Smith Street in Durban resulted in the seizure of 1 284 grams of crystal meth, eight grams of cocaine powder, six pieces of rock cocaine and 190 ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of R300 000. Investigations into the ownership of these drugs are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, an operation that was conducted at Illovo resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old woman for dealing in drugs.

“Police seized 259 grams of crystal meth with an estimated street value of R91 000. The suspect was detained at the Amanzimtoti police station where she was charged. She appeared at the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Friday on drug dealing charges,” said Naicker.







The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests and seizures.

“Whilst we deal with the social challenges which leads to people resorting to drug usage, we will continue to disrupt the activities of drug dealers in the province. The scourge of drug abuse has to be fought in a multi- faceted manner if we want to win this war.

“We also welcome the sterling efforts of many organisations and NGOs who are contributing towards rehabilitating and educating our youth on the dangers associated with dabbling in illegal substances,’’ he said.