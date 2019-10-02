Islamic Relief’s Annual Evening of Inspiration is back to mark their 15th year anniversary in South Africa. The line-up of artists include Islamic Relief’s ambassador and world-renowned nasheed artist, Zain Bhikha, who is also celebrating a phenomenal 25 years in the Islamic nasheed industry. He will be joined by comedians Omar Regan (USA) and Ali Official (UK). An exciting new part of the show will be the play production, “Story Time with Zain Bhikha” which promises to entertain and bring colour to the sets, as Zain and crew perform hit songs, like, “Allah Made Everything”. The Durban leg of the show takes place on 13 October at 1.30pm at the Crescent Hall. Tickets are R150 and can be purchased via Computicket. Tabloid Newspapers spoke to Omar Regan about his career in the comedy industry thus far.

Tabloid Newspapers (TN): How did your journey in the entertainment industry begin?

Omar Regan (OR): My Parents were converts and were taught music with instruments which was prohibited, except the drum. My father was a percussionist, he would play the bongos and freestyle songs. Me and my siblings would join in with pots and pans. This inspired me to start writing lyrics. As I got older, I began performing at talent shows and community events, which led to me and my brother being offered a record deal on Tomboy Records in 1996.

TN: How long have you been performing stand up comedy ?

OR: I went to my first amateur night in 1999. I froze and got booed off staged. I went again the next week, and got booed off again. I decided comedy wasn’t for me, a couple months later, I went to a comedy club with some friends who believed I was funnier than the host and cheered me to go on stage, the host welcomed me and that’s where I got my first laugh.

TN: What are some of the challenges that come with being in this industry?

OR: People can be very judgmental, and feel confident enough to condemn us in this industry without even knowing us. There is also a lack of support, people often only get supported when they are winning. When we don’t have enough money, it makes it harder to create more content. There is also the issue of a lack of sleep, and not to mention it causes so many family issues.

TN: How do you get ideas for your performances?

OR: I reflect on my experiences and find the humour in it.

TN: Were you the classroom joker at school?

OR: No, when I was in school, I wanted to know what the teacher was teaching, because I just didn’t get it. What does alphabets have to do with numbers, that’s where they lost me.

TN: Which comedians do you find particularly funny?

OR: There are too many to name, some of them include Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, JB Smoove, Bill Bur, Kevin Hart, Tony Baker, Dean Edwards, Ian Edwards, Moses the Comic, Preach Moss, Ramy, Azhar Usman, Azeem, Mo Amer, Salma Hindy, Yasmin Elhady, Sarah Silverman, Guz Khan and Dave Chappelle.

TN: How do you use humour to promote tolerance across social groups?

OR: I pay attention to other people’s cultures and find the similarities and connect them on stage.

TN: In your acting career, what was one of your favourite roles to portray?

OR: A detective, I like the thrill, the chase, the power to stand up for what’s right and stop the bad guys.

TN:What are some of your personal achievements?

OR: Starting my own production company called “Halalywood” then writing, producing, directing, and starring in my own movie.

TN:You also work as a motivational speaker, what are some of the subjects you address?

OR: The Power of the human being and connecting with the source of everything that exists.

TN: What are you currently reading?

OR: Think and Grow Rich, by Napoleon Hill.

TN: Are you a morning person or a night owl?

OR: Morning person most of the time.

TN: Favourite co-stars in a film?

OR: Joshua Salaam, Quadir Lateef and Amir Sulaiman. All three of these guys were great to work with.

TN: Describe yourself in a single sentence?

OR: I’m the fun guy, with a playful spirit. I like to bring out the fun side of everyone.

TN: Who is your inspiration?

OR: My father. I witnessed my father being indoctrinated with other opinions of Islam, I then witnessed

my father studying and researching this to correct his understanding of Islam. He then shared with me the true meaning of Islam and how humanity are all one , despite our differences. He also shared with me how love and spreading love, is what every human being is ordered to express to all of creation.