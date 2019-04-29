An alleged dispute in a parking lot fender-bender led to the shooting of an off-duty cop outside a mall in KwaMashu on Sunday. The police officer sustained a gunshot to the leg and is recovering in hospital.

The scene of the shooting outside a mall in KwaMashu

The off-duty cop sustained a gunshot to the leg as result of the dispute

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “We can confirm the incident that took place on 28 April 2019 at 2:10pm at KwaMashu Centre where a victim was allegedly shot by three suspects after an argument. The suspects opened fire wounding the victim on the right leg.



Three suspects aged between 24 and 35 were later arrested by KwaMashu police for attempted murder. They will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon.”



KZN VIP Medics were dispatched to the mall after receiving reports of a shooting, upon arrival of medics, the victim was quickly assessed.

KZN VIP spokesman, Gareth Naidoo, said, “It was determined that the shot victim was an off-duty police officer. He was stabilised on scene by KZN VIP Medics and transported to hospital for further care.”

“According to information retrieved on scene, it is believed that a white Golf 7 had knocked into the off-duty policeman’s vehicle and when the officer started to question the Golf driver about how the damages were going to be sorted out, the situation turned ugly.



More people were then called and attempted to assault and allegedly disarm the officer. A man then approached the off-duty officer and shot him in the leg. Police made an arrest soon after. The police member is in a stable condition in hospital,” added Naidoo.