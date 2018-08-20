An off-duty Bluff cop and his son, an armed response officer, tagged teamed and pursued a gang of armed robbers, with the brave dad shooting one suspect and arresting a second robber on Quality Street in Jacobs, on Thursday morning.

The incident unfolded when the cop and his son had returned from the bank to their Bluff residence where they were accosted by the armed gang who demanded the cash from the police officer and fled the scene in a black VW Polo.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “At about 10:20am, an off-duty police officer went to the bank at Bluff to withdraw money and proceeded to his home also in the Bluff area where he parked his car on the driveway and walked into his house. Whilst he was inside his house, he noticed a black VW Polo with two occupants parking behind his car. One of the suspects walked into his house and at gunpoint demanded the money he had withdrawn. The suspect searched the victim and took an undisclosed amount of cash from his pocket. The suspect ran into the black VW Polo and drove off.

“The officer jumped into his car and followed the suspect’s vehicle. A shoot-out ensued at the corner of Austerville Drive and Quality Street, Wentworth. The suspect’s vehicle lost control and collided with a red Polo. Two suspects, aged 36 and 41, were placed under arrest. A 41-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to hospital where he is under police guard. A 9mm pistol with four rounds of ammunition was recovered from the suspects. A vehicle used in the commission of an offence was also seized by police. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing. The suspects will appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court on charges of house robbery, attempted murder, as well as, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios said the man had gone to the bank to withdraw money to pay workers at his property. “While he was showing the workers who were doing renovations at his home around the place, he heard the sound of a firearm cocking and a suspect held him up and robbed him of the money,” Mathios said.

“The suspect fled the scene in a Black VW Polo with two other suspects and the client and his son gave chase in their vehicles. They chased he suspects to Quality Street and at the intersection of Quality Street and Austerville Drive, the man’s son’s vehicle crashed into the back of the suspects’ vehicle and overturned,” Mathios said.

“The man got out of his vehicle and fired two shots, hitting the tyre of the suspects’ vehicle and injuring one of the robbers. He managed to arrest one of the suspects but the third suspect fled the scene on foot. The injured suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear at this stage. The man’s son did not sustain any injuries in the crash,” Mathios said.

The cash stolen during the robbery was recovered from inside the abandoned getaway vehicle. Brighton SAPS and the Durban Flying Squad attended the scene of the crime. The cop’s son has been identified as an off-duty response officer from Isipingo-based security company, PT Alarms, and company spokesperson, Jeshona Singh, said, “We applaud the heroic father and son team for being reactive and we are thankful that they were not injured during the shootout and accident. The PT Alarms Tactical K9 and PT Ambulance were swiftly on scene to provide back up and assistance to our colleague and his dad. Their bravery is admired.”