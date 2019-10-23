Third time winning cyclist, Carla Obeholzer beat all the ladies and came up top at this year’s Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic on 20 October.

From Pietermaritzburg to Durban, Obeholzer took the 106km ladies race to a nail-biting sprint finish. “After my two accidents earlier this year, it’s been a bit of hard work to get some sort of form back and luckily the legs were good so I’m very grateful. The ladies race was very positive. It is one of the best tactical races I’ve seen in a while.”







She said they started on Fox Hill, sending some ladies up the hill with a breakaway of three riders and they stayed away. “We caught them only after Inchanga. We made the racing very hard on Inchanga with myself, Jo and Parys managing to cross over to them.

Unfortunately, both Lynette and Teneal had mechanical issues so at the end of the day it was just myself, Jo and Parys and I always knew my chances in a sprint with the two of them was pretty good. The Amashova is such a special event, you can talk to any one of my teammates and it’s everyone’s favourite event. We love coming here. We love the route, we love the support on the route the organisation is absolutely awesome and it is kind of a predictor of form for the last couple of big races of the season. So an absolutely awesome one to win for the team,” Obeholzer explained. The competition was fierce with the men’s race also going down to the wire with a hard finish between HB Kruger, Chris Jooste, Dylan Girdlestone and Myles van Musschenbroek.

Talking about his victory, the very humble but elated 2019 elite men’s winner HB Kruger said, “The race started off quite hard with the additional 50km distance added on this year. We all knew it was going to be quite a tough route, which suited me quite a lot. So, I was happy that the route was a bit harder and a bit longer. The breakaway happened at about 35km and I knew that if I was able to stay away, I was in with a chance. I am just ecstatic to take the win today as a lot of my breakaway compatriots were also so super strong so it could have gone anyone’s way. I was happy that I had some extra energy left in my legs to take the sprint and get the top podium spot,” Kruger said at the finish.

Although the 35km and 65km races went on uninterrupted by the participating cyclists, due to high heat temperatures on race day, a decision was made by race organisers to stop the 106km race around midday. Seven buses collected approximately 400 cyclists who were still riding on the Amashova route in the Botha’s Hill region to be brought back safely with their bicycles to the finish area at Suncoast.“The safety of the cyclists participating in our race is our top priority. Our decision to stop the race and get the cyclists off the road was supported by the Joint Operation’s Centre, which is a collective of a number of senior decision-makers from various departments related to the organisation of the event.

“The residents along the route have been amazingly supportive in so many ways to assist cyclists who were battling with the heat. We are grateful for all the support and the quick reaction by our partners on the route to ensure the safety and well-being of our cyclists,” said Annie Batchelder, Amashova race director.