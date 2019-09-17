A serial rapist who preyed on women in Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza was handed down several life sentences for his dreadful crimes in the Durban High Court, on Friday. Mlungisi Mjoli ,32,was convicted and sentenced to seven terms of life imprisonment on seven counts of rape as well as 61 years imprisonment.

“During 2010, the accused was sentenced to nine years in prison for a rape that he committed in Umzimkhulu. He was released on parole in 2014. His reign of terror began in 2014 after he was released on parole. His modus operandi was to break into homes during the night whilst he also targeted women walking alone at night. He would threaten his victims with a knife and rape them. The offences were committed between 2014 until 2016 in multiple locations.



“After committing his crimes, he would move from one area to another whilst continuing to terrorise women. In March 2017, he was arrested in Tongaat for dealing and possession of drugs. The matter is still at court,” said KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.



“In some of the cases the accused was arrested and released by court. After his release, he continued with his evil deeds. As police were able to link him to rapes in multiple areas, all the cases were combined and transferred to the Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and assigned to a single investigating officer. “A thorough investigation was conducted by the investigating officer and the accused was finally arrested in April 2017. His bail application was successfully opposed at court. He remained in custody throughout his trial,” Zwane added. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officer who took on the enormous responsibility to investigate these cases which occurred across various policing precincts in the province.