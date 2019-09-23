Mascor Drak Rugby Club once again hosted the Natal Rugby Legends team on Saturday, 14 September. This annual encounter is an old time favourite among rugby lovers.

Youngsters got the opportunity to participate in a rugby coaching clinic which was hosted by Ian Mcintosh. The afternoon was filled with great rugby action as Natal Legends took on the Drak Club. Officials told The Ladysmith Herald that this was a once-in-a-year great social rugby as players not only play rugby, but get the opportunity to meet up with old legendary rugby heroes.