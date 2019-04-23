A Northdene man died of a heart attack while chasing four suspects who robbed his family outside a bank in Pinetown on Saturday, 20 April.

Phillip Moodley

36-year-old Philip Moodley, a site manager for the Roads Department, was leaving the bank on Compton Street and was on his way to his vehicle where his stepchildren and son-in-law were waiting, when he saw the four men approaching.

His son-in-law, Justin Gounder, said the suspects had demanded his cellphone and bracelet, which he gave to them. “As soon as the men walked away, I started chasing them. My father in law was walking out of the bank and saw me running after them, and followed me. I saw him fall and ran to him. He seemed to be having a heart attack. I tried to perform CPR but he died on the pavement.”

Comment from Malvern SAPS was not forthcoming at the time of going to press.