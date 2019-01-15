



Lotus Primary School is dedicated to serving children who hail from indigent families. The school has been able to provide free education to the public for the past 10 years through the support of kind sponsors as well as through the hard-work and commitment of the Lotus Primary family team and staff.



In addition to the support of kind sponsors, the school is also able to raise funds for its operation through its projects such as the fun-run, mini-debs, golf day as well as market day.



The school has also recently embarked on a toilet project where floors and walls of the toilet were tiled in order to provide learners with a healthy and clean environment.



According to Principal Lazarus Soobramoney, the school has been able to provide lunch to students for over 20-years and has been providing breakfast for the past 10-years. It has also been a non-fee paying school for the past 10-years.



“We serve a very poor community. We are so blessed. Learners are provided breakfast daily. 108 learners are given lunch through wonderful sponsors. Stationary is given free and we also assist learners with basic uniform. Great fulfillment and blessing enjoyed with a fantastic staff and wonderful governing-body. 2019 is going to be our best year,’’said Soobramoney.



Mrs Pandaram from the school is in charge of learners welfare and oversees distribution of food to learners. All are welcome to assist the school in any way that they can, be it monetary or through contributing skills for development purposes. For more information, the school can be reached on 031 403 46 41.