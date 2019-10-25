A devastating fire ripped through a home on 18 October in Wembezi, despite the calm national media responds of the Imbazane Estcourt/ Umtshezi Municipal manager Petrus Mkhize saying that there was “no danger” and that the municipality was currently working on fixing their own two fire engines.

This was after a report in the Ladysmith Herald that the Escourt Fire Department was incapacitated and had no working, or available, fire response trucks.

In the latest incident a family was left homeless after a fire destroyed their Wembezi home and vehicle. No one was injured.

Desperate calls were made to the local fire department who could not send any help. Farmers from the Umtshezi Fire Protection Association rallied to help put out the fire. The group are only responsible for wild veld fires and are not equipped to deal with domestic fires.

Municipal Manager Pertus Mkhize said that he terminated the month-to-month lease with the service provider of fire trucks and that the municipality decided against renewing it because the engines were only “necessary during the fire season”.

Last weekend a waste dump in Estcourt was also ablaze with smoke from the fire affecting residents.

Inkosi Langalibalale was placed under administration by the provincial government earlier this year for several reasons, including financial constraints. Presently it is understood that 16 firefighters remain without work as there are no trucks to tend to emergencies.







The Bergville and Ladysmith fire departments now respond to emergencies in the greater Estcourt area, but it takes about 40 minutes to reach the town.