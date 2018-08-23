The latest instalment of the Next Generation Comedy stages on Friday,

31 August and Saturday, 1 September at the Garden Court Marine Parade Hotel and features a brand new lineup of new comics from around South Africa, with a few guests from outside the country too!

This particular show also commemorates women coming up in the comedy industry – with three South African ‘comediennes’ as well as a funny lady from Namibia in the lineup. The Next Generation Comedy show, which is hosted by one of Durban’s biggest comedy exports, Carvin. H Goldstone, has helped breathe life into local comedy by introducing new acts to audiences.

The series of stand-up comedy shows was conceptualised by Goldstone to help develop Durban’s young comedy industry. It started three years ago as a small scale Durban initiative to unearth local comedy talent. It has since developed and gone national, with The Cape Town Comedy Club and Goliath Comedy Club, in Johannesburg, also holding their own regular Next Generation Comedy shows. Goldstone said his new focus with this series is to have more women in comedy, telling their stories. The show will feature Mira from Cape Town, Durban locals Venessa Morton and Jo Holroyd, and Namibia’s Waylene Beukes. “Going forward every Next Generation show will aim to have women on the lineup. There aren’t many women in comedy, so I know myself and others in Durban comedy are determined to change that,” said Goldstone “We know the future of comedy will be everyone telling their stories, not just men,” he said.

Other acts in the lineup include Durban’s Darrien Asbury, Thami M Dlamini, Shanray van Wyk, Cyril Basker, with Goldstone hosting the shows. International Comedy talent, and Bangkok Comedy House’s resident host, Dustin Moore, will close the shows.

For more information, log on to quicket.co.za or call 061 445 0123.