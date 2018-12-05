Advocate Shamila Batohi, South Africa’s first woman boss of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has made it clear that the widespread corruption and fraud of recent years will not be tolerated under her watch.

Batohi wasted no time and stamped her authority when she addressed members of the media at a press briefing at the Union Building in Pretoria on Tuesday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that she will be at the helm of the NPA. She will vacate her position as legal adviser at the International Criminal Court at the Hague, after serving a notice period till February and will return to South Africa, to restore much needed pride, dignity and respect at the NPA. Batohi, who was head hunted for the plum job at the Hague, has come a long way since her days as a prosecutor at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court, some 30 years ago.Before accepting the International Criminal Court position, she was the KZN Director of Public Prosecutions.

In November, an eight-member panel led by cabinet minister Jeff Radebe interviewed 11 shortlisted candidates for the position. After the interviews, the panel came up with five prospective names, including Batohi, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Siyabulela Mapoma, Andrea Johnson and Rodney de Kock.

“In appointing a new head of the NPA, we are addressing the state of dysfunctionality and deficiencies in the National Prosecuting Authority identified by the Constitutional Court. The National Director of Public Prosecutions occupies a vital position in our democracy and makes an essential contribution in upholding the rule of law,” Ramaphosa said.

Batohi was evidence leader during the King Commission which investigated the role of the late Protea cricket captain, Hansie Cronje in match-fixing.

Batohi spoke frankly during the interview process that the NPA was on the receiving end of a barrage of criticism. “We brought justice to victims on an individual basis, now the entire country is almost like a victim and we need to actually work together. The NPA is on fire,” she said. Batohi takes over from the previous NPA head, Shaun Abrahams whose tenure was marked by controversy and political mud-slinging. Abrahams was requested to leave the NPA by the Constitutional Court who ruled that his appointed by former president Jacob Zuma was invalid. While the new NPA boss will be out to show that a new broom does sweep clean, there is no doubt that her task is a challenging one. Uppermost in Batohi’s mind will be the fact that no national director of national prosecutions has survived his term of office since the establishment of the NPA after the 1994 election.

The root cause of that has been dirty politics.

Bulelani Ngcuka left his post because he became enmeshed in the power struggle around Jacob Zuma. Ngcuka’s decision not to charge the then deputy president, even though “there is prima facie evidence” of corruption, left him with a blemish. Vusi Pikoli was forced out by the party after he refused to bend, to then president, Thabo Mbeki’s whims and fancies.

Menzi Simelane had to resign after the Constitutional Court agreed with the DA that Zuma’s decision to appoint him was irrational and unconstitutional.

Mxolisi Nxasana allegedly took a R17m golden handshake to give control of the NPA to Nomgcobo Jiba, a Zuma acolyte, who took over as a placeholder until the appointment of Abrahams. The previous NPA bosses were all men. Now it is in Batohi’s hands to change the perception that the NPA is a totally independent body and free from the political fiasco of the Zuma era.

And when she settles down, don’t be surprised that extradition treaties between South Africa and Dubai are signed to have the Gupta brothers extradited to South Africa to face trial for bribery, corruption and fraud.

In other words, this Christmas could be the last one abroad for the Gupta’s who have been accused of masterminding the State Capture and looting of the state.