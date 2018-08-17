St Henry’s Marist College recently opened their new lunch facility, The Lunch Lab. Owner, Carissa Kotzee, worked in close collaboration with local dietician, Natalie Bowden to create a healthy- based lunch and snack menu for staff, learners, parents and visitors to the campus.

“The Lunch Lab will offer nutrient dense foods, providing a source of vitamins, minerals, protein, good fats and fibre. Daily specials will help provide a variety of seasonal meals, and extra snacks and add-ons will allow choice and flexibility,” said Koetzee. “Portion sizes have also been taken into consideration for children of all ages – from the little ones in the pre-primary, all the way through to first team rugby players,” she added.

St Henry’s Marist College principal, Stephen Leech, said, “The well-being of our learners is of paramount importance and we welcome The Lunch Lab to our campus and look forward to enjoying their balanced, healthy meals on offer to the whole school community.” Bowden said that food plays an important role at school. “As a dietician working with the local community and a mum, I see the role of food from many different angles. Good food not only prevents disease but it promotes physical, emotional, academic and sporting growth, as well as the growth of friendships and relationships. Food is vital to celebration and culture,” added Bowden.

All food will be freshly prepared which will allow reduced amounts of added salt, sugar and artificial colours/preservatives. In addition, The Lunch Lab aims to promote fruit-based snacks and the inclusion of vegetables in meals.