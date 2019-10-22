Last week saw the launch of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Day, to be commemorated on 17 October annually.

Dr Zweli Mkhize launching National Emergency Medical Services Day and announcing the new EMS number 112

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced this important day with the aim of shinning a spotlight on the important role of EMS personnel. Mkhize also announced a new medical emergency number, for dialing out EMS, also known as ambulances services.

The three digit number 112 will replace the old 10177, which will be phased out.

Mkhize urged the public, especially parents to educate their children about the new number and how to use it. He encouraged callers to give as much information as possible when calling, so that an appropriate level of care can be dispatched to people in their hour of need.

He said, “Today, we launch the National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Day, which will henceforth be 17 October annually. This is no means an arbitrary date as it carries historical significance. It was on this day in 1899 that The Natal Indian Ambulance Corps was established during the second Anglo-Boer war, by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, thus marking the first formally documented ambulance service in South Africa.”

“The National EMS Day was added to the National Department of Health Awareness Calendar this year. The purpose of the National EMS Day is to raise awareness of the role of EMS within South Africa so we can create a platform for recognition and special achievements, and to honor all EMS personnel who often go beyond the call of duty.”

He said the operations of the 112 number act as the filter for emergency organisations, thereby screening calls and routing only emergency related calls to specific emergency organisations being needed i.e Police, EMS and Fire.

“It is my honor and pleasure to announce the implementation of three digit access number,112. In October 2014, the National Health Council resolved to implement the three digit emergency access number as provided in the NHI White Paper and World Health Assembly resolution which clearly states the necessity of the three digit emergency number. Section 76 of Electronic Communications Act of 2005 makes provision for the establishment of public emergency communications services in South Africa known as 112,” Mkhize said.

The health minister also stressed how valuable EMS is to communities and quality health care delivery. He mentioned how disturbing it was to hear of EMS personnel being attacked by the very same community members they are serving.

“Anyone who attacks emergency workers declares war on the lives of our people. I am here today to tell the community that we cannot afford to jeopardize the lives of these critically needed skilled national treasures,” said Mkhize

He honored those who were attacked, injured or died in the line of duty.