President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the official handover ceremony of Enhlanhleni Primary School in Dannhauser on Wednesday, last week.

The president was in KZN to handover a total of three schools on the day, the other two situated in Utrecht and Vryheid. The president was accompanied by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, the Acting Premier of KZN, Sihle Zikalala and MEC of Education, Mthandeni Dlungwana









In partnership with the Adopt-A-School Foundation as the implementing agent, the schools were built under the Department of Basic Education’s Accelerated School Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (ASIDI) with the objective of eradicating schools without water, sanitation and electricity and to replace schools constructed from inappropriate material. The partnership was in response to the president’s call for collaboration between government and civil society to realise the right of children to safety and dignity in educational facilities.

President Ramaphosa interacted with learners and took time to look over some of the new equipment and learning material. The schools were previously mud structures built by communities more than 30 years ago in some instances, and have since been replaced with modern brick and mortar structures with additional design elements that allow for a positive learning environment.

The designs comply with current and future school requirements and complement the rural environment in which they are situated.