Mureza, a new African car brand, made its debut at Automechanika Johannesburg that took place at Expo Centre, Nasrec last week. Mureza initially has a joint venture with the SAIPA Group in Iran for platform-sharing and the supply of some of the other major components, but Mureza’s ultimate objective is to design and manufacture vehicles in Africa for African drivers.

The first model, the Prim8 (pronounced Primate), is a crossover/hatchback that will be assembled initially from SKD kits in the Automotive Supplier Park in Rosslyn, South Africa, and later at the Willowvale assembly plant in Zimbabwe and in the former-Hyundai plant in Botswana. The new business is being backed by funders in the United Arab Emirates.

The prototype Prim8 has been converted from left-hand to right-hand drive locally, but the future SKD and CKD kits will be set up for right-hand drive. The Prim8 uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 87kW and drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. The target is to offer the fully equipped top model at between R180 000 and R200 000. The comprehensive specification of the top model includes keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satnav, reversing camera, cruise control, parking sensors, audio system, air conditioning, power-adjustable driver’s seat, four airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring. The initial local content target is 40 percent with significant increases in the short to medium term, according to Tatenda Mungofa, one of a group of Africans from various countries who are driving this ambitious project.

Mungofa said that there is a void between the new vehicles and used vehicles currently sold in African countries and says this is the gap his team proposes to fill with new models priced not much above the cost of a used import, which are heavily taxed in certain markets. “Here in South Africa we are also looking to sell our various Mureza models through used vehicle outlets instead of setting up new car franchised dealerships. Online selling will be important for us too,” he said.

Iran is the largest vehicle market in the Middle East and also the largest manufacturer, while SAPIA is the second largest local vehicle maker which assembles cars for European, Chinese, and Japanese companies as well as developing a growing domestic design and manufacturing ability. Mureza Auto Company has an ambitious product plan which starts with adding a half-ton pick-up, a sedan and high-riding mini-SUV off the Prim8’s X100 platform. There is even a battery-electric platform for the X200 platform under development in South Africa by Energy Doctors. Next step will be the local development of a range of one-ton pick-ups and a panel van under the Tusker model name. Assembly is expected to start some time next year.