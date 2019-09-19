Nando’s Pavillion has gone bigger and better following their relocation. Seen at the official opening were:

  • Julie-Anne Zuma, Lisa Folkard, Prinisha Nayager and Nicole Gounden
  • Taruna, Sifiso, Roxanne, Andrew, Kriben, Chris, Peet and Tariq – The Nando’s Family.
  • Maheshni Naicker and Roxanne Carter
  • Kriben Nadioo and Divesh Maharaj

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR