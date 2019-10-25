The pre-launch of the ‘Safer Festive Period 2019 in KZN’ kicked off in the busy Isipingo CBD with much hype as SAPS and Vodacom launched the new ‘My Saps App’ geared to promote greater interaction between the community and police.

A SAPS officer educates a community member on the benefits of the My Saps App

Isipingo SAPS station commander Col Matthysen (back), Cluster CPF chairman Aidan David (right) and KZN TMS members

The launch was well attended by various stakeholders and crimefighters in the community

Isipingo SAPS communications officer, Captain David Ragavan, said, “The national commissioner of the SAPS sent a dedicated team from the Division of Technology Management Services under the leadership of Lieutenant General NP Masiye and Vodacom, to launch the new app. Also in attendance was the KZN Provincial TMS, Isipingo SAPS station commander, Colonel Matthysen and the Ethekwini Outer South Cluster CPF chairman, Aidan David.

The national team was overwhelmed by the presence of SAPS Isipingo’s partners in fighting crime, PT Alarms and Boss Security who were thanked personally by the general.”

He added, "The team visited the Isipingo community and were warmly welcomed.







“Regarding the app, it allows the community access to all avenues available for the purpose of reporting and obtaining information. The app is free of charge and easy to download.

“The general stated that Isipingo was the perfect build-up for the launch of the Safer Festive Season by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, at the King Zwelithini Stadium, uMlazi this past Friday ,” Ragavan said.

The My Saps App is available on both Apple and Android devices and has been described on the App Store as a way of ‘enabling everyone to contribute towards building a more crime free society.’