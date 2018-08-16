Muslimah Today, Durban’s well-known conference which details the experiences of Muslim women, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 September at the UKZN Westville Campus Senate Chamber.

The event aims to unpack the issues that women face. Now in its seventh year, the conference is open to women of all faith groups and attracts delegates from around the country. It is hosted by ILM for Women, a branch of the non-governmental organisation, the Institute for Learning and Motivation – SA (ILM-SA) .

This year’s theme is: Revisiting the Concept of Family in Islam and features talks on how to raise a family in the 21 Century, factors leading to the breakdown of Muslim marriages, preserving the Muslim family, issues facing our elderly, and many more. Special sessions featuring Quranic scholarship for women will also be held, presented by Ayesha Abrahams, one of South Africa’s foremost female Quran scholars, who hails from Cape Town. The conference takes place and features a lineup of dynamic speakers including well-known family therapist Suhaima Hoosen, activists Quraysha Ismail-Sooliman and Amina Ngubane, the imam of the Westville Soofie Mosque Fuzail Soofie, authority coach Junaid Bayat, the deputy CEO of AWQAF SA Zaffar Ahmed and Fatima Juma, a woman who lost her daughter one and a half years ago and will share her personal experience of dealing with this life-changing event with the audience.

Although a total entry fee of R400 (including lunch and tea on both days and a goodie bag) is applicable, ILM-SA strives to secure sponsorships for women who are unable to afford it. “This is to ensure that the conference

is non-elitist and accessible to all,” says Fatima Asmal, a trustee of the organisation. Asmal added that women who are not Muslim are also eligible to attend at no charge through a sponsorship scheme (provided they register in advance and commit to attending the full conference).

Registration for the conference is compulsory and closes on Thursday, 13 September. For more information, WhatsApp 083 271 4500 or email info@ilmsa.co.za for a detailed programme and more information.