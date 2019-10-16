Chatsworth police are appealing to the members of the community to assist with regards to a murder case that they are investigating.

Chatsworth SAPS communications, Captain Cheryl Pillay said on 3 June 2018, at approximately 9am, the body of the a woman was found at the Lusaka Informal Settlement in Moorton, Chatsworth, with multiple stab wounds.







“Police seek assistance in locating the man in the identikit who could possibly assist with investigations. Anyone who can assist police, should contact the investigating officer, D/Sgt Biyela on 031-451 4222 Alternatively call 067 802 2143,” said Pillay.