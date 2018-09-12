Following an article published in The Chatsworth Tabloid on 5 September, entitled ‘Mixed signals over approved cell mast of school’, eThekwini Municipality responded to the complaints of the Area Park community concerning a cell mast tower construction at Crestview Primary School that was approved.

The city’s deputy head of communications, Mandla Nsele, advised residents to get evidence of their complaints. “Please advise the complainants to gather the proof that these masts are harmful and present them to the Department of Education as these masts are on a school’s property,” said Nsele.

This comes after meetings were held in Chatsworth with residents, informing them of the alleged dangers of having the towers in the community. It was confirmed the tower belongs to American Towers Company (ATC) South Africa.

A resident, Selvan Moodley, said that the meetings were held to inform the residents. “We just want to inform the people about these towers and make people aware that they are being erected in our areas,” said Moodley.

The Department of Education’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said that they are aware of the concerns raised and it is a myth that people created over the years. “We noted the concerns of parents and residents of Crestview Primary School of the planting of the mast at the school. Their concern is that it poses as some health risks to their children, as far as we know, and all the relevant departments, if it posed any health risk it would have not been allowed to be planted anywhere in South Africa,” said Mahlambi.

A report from the Department of Health – Department of Radiation Control – which is in the possession of The Chatsworth Tabloid, stated that the department follows the rules and regulations set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report stated that radiation control is the section within the National Department of Health that is responsible from the viewpoint of human health, for regulation electronic products producing non-ionising electromagnetic fields (EMF) that is EMF operating at any frequency less than 300GHz.

It further stated that an EMF project was established by WHO in 1996 which assessed the scientific evidence for possible adverse health effects of the towers, initiate and coordinate new research and compile health risk assessments for different parts of electromagnetic spectrum.

In June 2005 the project hosted a workshop that was specifically aimed at considering the possible health consequences of the emissions from cellular base stations and wireless networks. A two page fact sheet was published on the WHO website.

It said that considering the very low exposure levels and research results collected to date, there is no convincing scientific evidence that the weak radio frequency (RF) signals from base stations and wireless networks cause adverse health effects.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs’s head of Department, Pumla Ncapayi, said that the developers are responsible for the damages. “Section 28 of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), places the ‘Duty of Care’ to all individuals and developers, that is the responsibility to avoid environmental damage irrespective of whether the activities requires environmental authorisation or not. Should the department receive any information that the owners mast are failing to abide by the ‘Duty of Care’ the department will take the necessary enforcement action,” said Ncapayi. Rhoda O’Hara, head of legal at ATC, assured the public that all reports will be made available for their knowledge.