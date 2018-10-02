The eThekwini Municipality says that it has taken a decision to close some of the beaches as a result of “industrial action”. This comes after communication from the Kwa Zulu-Natal Sharks Board being able to only maintain shark nets at certain priority beaches, said the municipality.

Beach statuses:

District 1 (North)

Open: Umhlanga Main Beach has Shark nets in place and is open for bathing.

Closed: Westbrook, Umdloti, uMhlanga second beach



District 7 (Ansteys)

Closed: Ansteys / Brighton



District 5 (South)

Open: Toti Main beach

Closed: Isiphingo, Warner, Pipeline and Umgababa and Winkelspruit.



District 10

All beaches are closed. This includes North and South Beach

“Residents are cautioned to under no circumstances attempt to bathe at beaches where shark nets have been removed. We apologise for the inconvenience, residents will advised of any developments,” said Mandla Nsele, eThekwini Municipality acting head of communications