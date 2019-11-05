A Mount Moriah resident has been arrested on a murder charge after he allegedly fired shots at two fleeing thieves who attempted to steal his air conditioner, fatally striking one suspect, on Thursday.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer Captain L Naidoo said, “On Thursday, at 7am, members of SAPS Phoenix responded to a complaint of murder at Umnungwane Road in Mount Moriah.

“The deceased, a male of about 50-years-old was found lying on a pathway with one gunshot wound to the right hand side of the back and exited in the chest. Enquiries were made in the area and all that community members could say was that they heard gunshots at around 1am.

“The suspect was unknown. Further investigation led to the arrest of a male. A licensed pistol was seized from the suspect, as well. It is alleged by a witness that on the said date, he and the shot man had gone to the suspect’s house to steal an air conditioner which was kept outside the premises,” she added. “It is further alleged that the suspect came out of the house and fired shots at the two men and they ran away. The witness managed to get away unharmed but his accomplice fell and succumbed to his injuries.

“Further investigation led to the members of the Murder Unit finding one spent cartridge in the suspect’s yard which was also seized as an exhibit. The suspect will be charged at a later stage and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court,” Cpt Naidoo said.

Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, said, “With criminals running loose, community members are forced to defend their lives, that of their loved ones and their property.

“However, it must be said that we live in a society governed by the law and as law abiding citizens, we must allow the courts to follow due processes and trust that justice will prevail.”