Mayville police are investigating charges of attempted carjacking and attempted murder after a man sustained serious injuries when he was shot on Alpine Road in Overport, on Saturday.

Rescue Care paramedics received a call just after 11pm for a man who had been shot and was trying to drive himself to hospital when he collapsed at the wheel of the vehicle on Alpine Road before Umgeni.







Operations director at Rescue Care, Garrith Jamieson, said that paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man still in the vehicle. “He had sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was in a serious condition. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene before loading him into an awaiting ambulance. He was then rushed through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care he required,”Jamieson said. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said; “It is alleged that on 26 October 2019 at 11:30pm, the victim was dropping off his client by Quarry and Carinthia Road when he was approached by three unknown males who demanded his vehicle.







“The suspects opened fire at him while he was attempting to flee the scene.

He sustained gunshot wounds on the back and was taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of attempted carjacking and attempted murder were opened at Mayville police station for investigation.”