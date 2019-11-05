There were three casualties on the scene with a case of attempted murder and business robbery being investigated after two armed suspects held up a business premises at the Mount Edgecombe Plaza and fled following a shootout with security personnel on Tuesday evening.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo said, “The complainant alleged that two males entered the shop and pretended to be customers. One suspect pulled out a firearm and the other one pulled out a knife before approaching the complainant at the kiosk. The suspects demanded money and took various cigarettes as well as cash from the till. The suspects also stole cash from the money market.”

She said that the suspects fled the scene when personnel from Syndicate Security approached them. “A chase ensued on foot. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the two Syndicate security officers. A white Polo which made a U-turn outside the gate was shot in the exchange of gunfire,” said Cpt Naidoo.

Police and various security members from different companies attended the scene.

“A motorist who was in the company of his sister at the time of the unfolding robbery, narrowly escaped serious injuries when their vehicle was shot during the crossfire between the suspects and security. The motorist sustained injury to his right leg which was grazed by a bullet. He stopped his car at Broadlands and the R102 robots where police and medics from VIP ambulance treated him and conveyed him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital,” said Cpt Naidoo.







Spokesperson for VIP Medical, Gareth Naidoo, said, “Two staff members from the store were pistol-whipped and the one motorist sustained injury due to shrapnel after his vehicle was caught in the crossfire between security and suspects. VIP Medics stabilised all three casualties and transported them to hospital.”