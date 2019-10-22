A motorist narrowly escaped injury after the vehicle he was driving burst into flames on the N2 north bound past the KwaMashu interchange, on Friday.

Netcare 911 media liaison officer, Shawn Herbst said, “Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle experienced electrical issues with the car, when he pulled off to the side of the road, the vehicle burst into flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported however, the vehicle sustained substantial damage. The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services doused the flames.”