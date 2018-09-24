The bereaved husband and family members breakdown during the Police Ministers visit

A cloud of mourning hovers over the Phoenix suburb as a husband and father struggles to come to terms with the brutal murder of his wife and two daughters when he made the gruesome discovery of their bodies at their Longbury Road residence on Friday. One suspect, a 45-year-old man, was swiftly arrested by police on Friday night.



The shattered husband, Sagres Govender (48), endured the trauma of stumbling into the murder scene where the body of his wife, Jane and teen daughter, Rackelle, lay.



Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo said, “On Friday, at about 9am, members of SAPS Phoenix responded to a complaint at Tashmeer Mansions, Longcroft, Phoenix. Upon their arrival at the scene, members interviewed an Indian male who alleged that it was his family who were murdered.



The said Indian male alleged that on Thursday at 10pm, he arrived home from work. He was not in possession of the house keys. He knocked at the door and when there was no response, he left the premises and proceeded to his mothers’ place of residence. He further alleges that on Friday, at 7:30am, he arrived at his house on Longcoft and still there was no response to his knocks. He then climbed the balcony and entered the house through the back window as there is no burglar guards.”



“When he entered the house, he found his 44-year-old wife laying on the floor not breathing. He then went to his daughter’s bedroom where he found his 16-year-old daughter lying on the bed face down on the pillow. She had no injuries and also was not breathing. The said male then alerted the neighbours who contacted the police.

It was then established that the 22-year-old daughter who also resides with them was not in the premises. Her cellular phone was switched off and there was no sign of her,” Cpt Naidoo said. The Detectives from SAPS Phoenix, the Dog Unit, LCRC and other units were present at the scene.



“After the bodies of the two victims were examined by the pathologist, they were removed to the Government Mortuary in Phoenix. Members of SAPS Phoenix detective services continued with their investigation. A thorough search was conducted in the entire house and the body of the 22-year-old who was missing, was found in the wardrobe. It appears that the deceased was strangled and her hands were tied behind her back. She was also stabbed several times on the neck area. The doctor was then summoned back to the scene,” added Cpt Naidoo.



On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Mayor, Fawzia Peer, accompanied by Phoenix community activist, Pst Mervin Reddy, visited the bereaved husband at his home where they presented him with a wreath and also addressed the local community.



Minister Cele questioned neighbours on how a triple murder was committed in a closely knit community and yet no one heard anything. “I can’t believe that three women were killed and no one heard a sound. We need people living closely together to report peculiar and strange happenings so it can be quickly investigated and lives can be saved,” Minister Cele added.

Deputy Mayor Peer commended Minister Cele on being there for the community in these troubled times and she vehemently slammed the killings. “No one has the right to remove another human being….I urge neighbours to look out for each other in the spirit of neighbourhood,” she said.

Pst Mervin Reddy said, “We commend police on their sterling work. Col Raja, Cpt Mohamed, Col Vesi, and members of the Phoenix Trio Crimes unit have been exemplary in their investigations that led to the arrest of the suspect. I, now urge, community members to let police do their work and refrain from posting information on social media regarding the case. This can severely jeopardise the case. We want justice to prevail.”



Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, said, “Yet another case of gross violence that claimed not one but three lives. The degeneration of society is evident in these senseless murders that leave the community questioning the quality of life in our suburb. We applaud police for their incredible work in this case thus far and we mourn with the families that have lost loved ones in such a brutal and callous manner. We now allow the courts to follow through on attaining justice for the deceased.”



KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda has commended the police for acting swiftly in arresting a suspect implicated in the murder. “We have full confidence in the police that they will conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and ensure that those who are implicated face the full might of the law,” said Kaunda. The suspect will be charged with three counts of murder and will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 25 September 2018.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.