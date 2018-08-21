The killers of Abbas Essop, the Good Samaritan, who ran to the assistance of screaming worshippers in the attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam on 10 May this year, have not been apprehended.

The investigations into the attack by the men whose faces were covered with balaclavas is being co-ordinated by the Hawks.

A Hawks source said the hunt for the killer gang was continuing.

The callous and senseless slitting of Essop’s throat, a father of two and mechanic, and the stabbings of Muhamad Ali, the caretaker and muezzin (one who calls worshippers to prayer) and Ali Nchiyane, the Imam, sent shockwaves in Verulam and the rest of the country.

The muezzin and the Imam have recovered from their ordeal which happened on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims observe fasting for a month.

Essop ran a mechanical workshop across the road of the mosque.

When he heard of the mayhem he did not hesitate to offer his help.

After charging into the yard of the mosque his throat was slit. He was also stabbed and died at the scene of the crime a short while later.

The Hawks said at the time the crime had ‘ elements of extremism’.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bheki Cele, the National Minister of the South African Police Service were among the high profile personalities who visited the mosque and chatted to Imam Ali and Nchiyane and consoled Essop’s family at his home.

The attack was condemned by people of all walks of life, various religious organisations, the government, opposition parties, non-government organizations, the South African Police Service and others.