Traffic congestion continues to frustrate the residents of Silverglen Drive in Chatsworth after large portions of the road was washed away in heavy rains earlier this year.

The section of that road has still not been repaired several months later, while funding has still not been released from the municipality for the repairs. The entire road surface along Silverglen Drive at the intersection of Greenfields Palm Road, along Lakeview Road and near Bul Bul Drive was washed away. Lakeview Road and Bul Bul Drive remain closed. Residents said that the area has remained unattended to for far too long with no indication of any repairs happening anytime soon. They claimed that the last they heard was that the municipality was still in talks with Disaster Management regarding funding for the repairs

of the busy road.



Access to homes have become a problem as residents say they have to park blocks away from their homes as there is no road to drive on. Parking a distance away and then walking home poses a personal safety risk and their cars remain exposed. Apart from safety issues, health concerns are surfacing as rubbish is now piling up in the area.

The massive crater that was left after the road was washed away is now being filled with garbage. Residents say that there has been an increase of rodents there. Since the closure of the road, there has been no feedback on what action is being undertaken, say residents. The road closure has had an adverse affect on life in general in the Chatsworth area.

Thaniga Moodley, who owns a filling station in the area, said: “Heavy vehicles have to travel an extra 10km through the residential area, where some roads were also damaged by the rain. Emergency services will have difficulty responding to situations. We demand a progress report.”



Ward 70 Councillor Tony Govender, said: “On our side we are ready to work as in yesterday. The engineers are standing by to start fixing the road as soon as possible. The only thing we are waiting for is the funding to be released from the municipality, then it is all systems go.”