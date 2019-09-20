Police are probing a spate of armed carjackings in the Montclair Policing precinct after several victims were accosted, recently.

On Atherstone Road in Woodlands, a motorist was in his vehicle, outside a friend’s house when the occupants in a white VW Polo Sedan ambushed him.

Montclair SAPS communications officer, Captain Derek Vijiam, said, “Three men jumped out of the vehicle with firearms and pointed them at the motorist and his friend. The suspects searched them and stole three cellphones before driving off with the victim’s vehicle. In a another hijacking case, a motorist was driving a grey VW Jetta, at the corner of Labistor and Radcliffe Road in Woodlands, when an unknown white vehicle jammed him.

A suspect ordered the driver at gunpoint to jump out of the vehicle. The hijacker drove off with the victim’s car,”.



In the third hijacking case, a driver was leaving his residence in a black VW Polo when two men accosted him at gunpoint. Vijiam said, “The suspects demanded money and forced him to sit at the back of his vehicle. They drove off with him and left him in Merebank,”.

On Alamein Road in Woodlands, the complainant was in his vehicle, a GWM sedan, when two hijackers struck. “The suspects went to the either side of vehicle. They threatened the driver and a passenger and forced them to the back seat. The suspects jumped into the complainant’s vehicle and drove off with them towards South Coast Road.

“The vehicle was followed by a white Quantum. The victims were dropped off opposite the Engen garage on South Coast Road. The suspects demanded cellphones, bank cards and PIN codes before they dropped them off,” Vijiam added.