Young Warner Beach swimmer Monica Botha took part in the Beavers Swimming Champs at Kings Park swimming pool during 24-26 August.

Monica Botha

Having recently recovered from mumps, Botha managed to not only break the 30-second barrier over the 50 meters freestyle with a time of 29:85, but also beat the SA National Junior qualifying time in the 100 meters freestyle with a time of 1:06:29.

Botha will celebrate her 12th birthday next March.

Her qualifying time in the 100 meters freestyle will secure her a lane in the SA National Junior Championships to be held next march at Kings Park swimming pool.