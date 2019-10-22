Phoenix Pioneer Primary School was the proud recipient of a stunning mobile library sponsored by The Hub. This innovative mobile library can be wheeled from one classroom to another which makes it easily accessible to all pupils.

The pupils at Phoenix Pioneer Primary come from a community which does not have access to a library and it is shown that access to libraries improves pupil performance and increases their chances of success.

Loshnee Bridgmohan, marketing manager of The Hub was present at the handover and she advised that The Hub have embarked on an exciting education initiative which involves improving the literacy rate in our country by providing mobile libraries. “A literate, educated society is a safer, healthier, and more prosperous society. So, by promoting reading, writing, and other academic subjects, it will lead the way in promoting prosperity through knowledge. It is envisaged that the introduction of these mobile libraries will go a long way towards improving the literacy rate in our province,” said Bridgmohan. “Principal of Phoenix Pioneer Primary School, N Chetty, was delighted that her school was chosen by The Hub. According to Chetty, there was a huge focus on literacy at the school and the educators at Phoenix Pioneer had already started several programmes to improve the literacy rate at the school. This library will go a long way towards addressing this need,”said Chetty.

Louis Taylor, director of partnerships in education said, “The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is highly appreciative of the contributions made by businesses in order to improve quality education in less privileged communities. The DBE welcomes this initiative by The Hub and we will ensure that this contribution of learning resources will be optimised by the school’. The project was coordinated and managed by Ahmed Motala of the New Africa Education Foundation, an NPO that has partnered with The Hub and the Department of Basic Education.