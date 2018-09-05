The recent approval of a cell mast that will be erected at Crestview Primary School was welcomed by some while some residents of Arena Park rejected the construction.

However, the company which owns the mast, American Towers Company (ATC) South Africa, assured the community that all safety and security issues were followed. Mass meetings were called at the Chatsworth Stadium by the community to discuss a way forward. The chairman of the Chatsworth Policing Forum (CPF), Jakes Singh, said, “At the moment we managed to halt operations and we are waiting for the municipality to engage with us regarding the towers.”

Rhoda O’Hara, the executive head of the legal department at ATC SA, said that the reports of the electromagnetic field measurement tests will be available to the public.

She said, “ATC SA will be going above and beyond international, national and local requirements by conducting an electromagnetic field measurement (EFM) test once the site is constructed and active, and the EFM report will be made available to the school and interested public living in the surrounding vicinity.”

ATC SA said that they take raised health concerns very seriously.

They added that not only do they have an internal health and safety division that monitors their sites for safety, health and environmental issues, but they also use independent companies and experts to ensure compliance with international, national and local requirements.

The company ensured their conformance with the requirements of the ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection) guidelines as endorsed by the South African Department of Health. “Typically safe operating conditions are achieved by requiring that antennas are placed at a sufficient height, pattern and power level so as not to pose any hazard to the public” she said.

The principal at Crestview Primary, Mr S Pillay, confirmed the new project but declined to comment further. “A mast is being erected, but all processes were followed,” he said.

Councillor Ronnie Pillay of Ward 73, said that he supports the project. “I had a look at all the documents and all protocol was followed, the municipality and department of health approved the mast,” said Pillay.

EThekwini Municipality’s deputy head of communications, Mandla Nsele, confirmed the mast belongs to the ATC SA. “The infrastructure belongs to ATC who lodged an application on behalf of Public Works as custodian for Crestview Primary,” said Nsele.

Further comment from the municipality was not forthcoming at the time of going to press.