A 25-year-old man was arrested at his place of employment in Uvongo, last week in connection with the murder and rape of a 22-year-old woman.

The Margate Task Team made the arrest and the suspect was detained at the Margate police cells. He appeared in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and was ordered by the magistrate to appear again on 4 October.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said, “It is alleged that on 11 September, the victim left to visit her friends at Masinenge Informal Settlement. However, when she did not arrive at her friend’s home, they decided to contact the police.

On 13 September, Margate police responded to a complaint at Masinenge Informal Settlement in Uvongo and with the assistance of the Port Shepstone K9 Unit began searching the area.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave in Masinenge. Charges of murder and rape were opened at Margate police station. An intensive investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was last seen with the victim. He was arrested at his place of employment in Uvongo.”