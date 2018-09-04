Police reveal decomposed child found in Phoenix was attired in Rippon Primary uniform

Phoenix SAPS have confirmed that the decomposed body of a boy believed to be about 10-years-old was clad in a Rippon Primary School uniform and is suspected to be missing Miguel Louw. However, a forensic report will conclusively confirm the identity of the deceased child.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “On Monday at about 2pm, Warrant Officer D Ellis and Sergeant D Chetty and K9 Ghost of the Durban Dog Unit stumbled on the decomposed body of a male of approximately 10-years-old.

It is alleged by the members that on the above date and time, they were in pursuit of Attempted Robbery suspects who had allegedly ran into the dense bush on Longbury Drive, Phoenix. The members had responded to a complaint where it is alleged that the suspects had attempted to rob a shop and stabbed the complainant on the head.”

“The members accompanied by members of VIP Protection Services proceeded into the bush in search of the suspects. K9 Ghost who was with his handler, then suddenly diverted from the path, resulting in the handler Sergeant D Chetty following the K9 which led him to the decomposed body of the unknown male. Sgt Chetty then contacted the Provincial Task team and gave them the information of their discovery, describing the clothing of the deceased. The deceased was attired in Rippon Primary school uniform. It is therefore suspected that the deceased is the missing child Miguel Louw from Sydenham, although this has not been confirmed yet and only a forensic report will establish this,” added Cpt Naidoo.

All the necessary departments were contacted and were present at the scene. The family of the deceased were also present at the scene and were requested to go the mortuary today.