The family of slain Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw (10), is in a state of shock after it emerged that the man accused of kidnapping him, is out on bail.

Mohammed Ebrahim (43), posted his R2 500 bail and has been permitted his freedom until his next court appearance on 17 October.

It is unknown where Ebrahim is residing but it was reported that he was seen at a butchery in Asherville. Speaking to The Weekly Gazette, Combined Community Watch (CCW) head, Domenic King, who was integrally involved in the search for Miguel and has close ties with the grieving family, said he understands that the law is such but he is hopeful that the perpetrator responsible for the murder of Miguel pays the price for the heinous deed committed against the little boy.

Sydenham CPF communications officer, Satish Dhupelia, said he is aware that the accused in the Miguel Louw case is out on bail and added, “I trust that the detectives involved in the investigation of the case will be thorough in the execution of their duties and justice will prevail. We hold on to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s promise to ensure that Miguel’s killer is arrested.”

Ebrahim was arrested shortly after Miguel disappeared and was granted bail but could not raise the bond amount. Miguel’s decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in Phoenix last month after which Police Minister Bheki Cele visited his Rippon Road Primary School and his bereaved family. He was laid to rest following a moving funeral ceremony held in his hometown.