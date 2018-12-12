Durban Metro police spokesman, Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, says Metro Police has formed a task team to target drug dealing and street crimes and will be clamping down on errant offenders this festive season and beyond.

This follows the reported drug bust in Sydenham on Sunday where three suspects were allegedly arrested and a sizable amount of drugs were seized.

It is alleged that police units headed by the Hawks and including various provincial teams together with Durban Metro Police swooped on some houses in Sydenham

during the raid and netted three suspects as well as seizing assorted drugs estimated at about R500, 000.

Reports indicate that police also confiscated electronic equipment for further investigations.

Speaking to The Weekly Gazette, Supt Sewpersad said,

“All the members involved in the raid are commended for the excellent results and for their dedication in curbing crime.

“Metro Police will be conducting frequent operations in the future to clamp down on drugs and other related crimes in Durban and surrounding areas.”