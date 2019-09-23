Police officers in KwaZulu-Natal have been performing stabilisation operations and were strategically deployed at hotspots in various police precincts. Due to the deployments, having been informed by a crime threat analysis, police were able to respond immediately to crimes reported in close proximity of the deployments.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said, “A vehicle which was hijacked at Amanzimtoti was recovered on the same day in Umkomaas. The two victims were at a well-known braai spot at Illovo Beach when they were attacked by four suspects.

“They were robbed of their personal belongings including bank cards. The suspects demanded their pin codes which they used to withdraw cash from the victims’ bank accounts.

“The suspects left the scene with the victims’ vehicle as well as a getaway vehicle. Police were notified of the robbery and alerted officers at surrounding police stations to be on the lookout for the suspects.

“The hijacked vehicle was spotted in Umkomaas a short while later and a shootout ensued between the police officers and the suspects. One of the suspects was arrested after he was wounded during the shootout.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered by police. The arrested suspect will face charges for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery,” said Zwane.