Mayville SAPS, Mayville SAPS Community Police Forum (CPF), eThekwini Secure and eThekwini Secure Outreach joined forces with various other SAPS and community role-players to host a hugely successful 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse campaign on Saturday.

Key organiser of the event, Sergeant Rasool of the Mayville SAPS Social Crime Prevention said the joint effort ensured that the launch of the 16 Days of activism campaign kicked off on a high note. “Police members from Mayville, Sydenham, Cato Manor, Berea SAPS and Metro Police together with the eThekwini Secure team, eThekwini Secure Outreach, eThekwini CPF, Kenilworth Respite Centre, SAPS Women’s Network, SAPS Men for Change and the Refocus and Upliftment Foundation(RAUF) assisted by the community who came out in their numbers and participated in the mini-march.



The march commenced from Overport Secondary School and culminated at the Brickfield and Sparks Road intersection. “Attendees bearing placards spotlighted the concerns against women and child abuse and over 1000 informative pamphlets were also distributed in the area after which white balloons were released to symbolize our support for women and children who are abused,” said Sgt Rasool.

“The launch was indeed very impressive and highlighted the combined pledge by all stakeholders to curb abuse in the community and reach out to those affected. Sgt Dennis from Berea SAPS and the Berea SAPS station commander, Col Radebe who is also the chairman of the Men for Change forum contributed significantly to the campaign, whilst eThekwini Secure and eThekwini Outreach pledged their unstinting assistance, as well. Metro Police are thanked for their presence and support on the field. Each and every role-player is commended for availing themselves for the event and the show of support in highlighting a serious concern in the community,” said Sgt Rasool.