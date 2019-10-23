“Business forums invading sites and halting construction projects while demanding 30 percent of the work be given to them must watch out.”

eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

This was the stern warning from eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda when he spoke at an executive committee meeting held on Tuesday, where he made it clear that such anarchy would not be tolerated in the city. Following this illicit behaviour, the private sector has lost hundreds of millions as a result of delays.

Mayor Kaunda said this unlawful conduct needs to come to an end. As a result, Mayor Kaunda will be meeting with the business forums next week where he would let them know that such behaviour would not be tolerated. The meeting date will be communicated in due course.



He said some businesses have threatened to leave Durban as a result of these stoppages and threats from the business forums. Mayor Kaunda said if this is not nipped in the bud, it could result in the city shedding thousands of much needed jobs.

“We will not be leaving this sort of behaviour to continue. We will not tolerate this nonsense. We are prepared to go toe-to- toe with these business forums as the law must take precedence. We cannot be a banana republic where people do as they please. We are not retreating on this matter as we cannot allow business forums to co-govern the city with us. We are governing the city,” he said.

He said they would also be meeting with the provincial police commissioner to get an update on cases that have been opened against the business forums. “In instances where business forums distance themselves from an individual who has invaded a property or made threats, then legal action will be taken against that individual. We have to protect businesses in the city as well as municipal infrastructure,” Mayor Kaunda said.n He said a number of catalytic projects in the city have been halted by forums who demanded 30 percent of the work be given to them. Mayor Kaunda said this behaviour was not Radical Economic Transformation but rather anarchy and would be dealt with as such.







“We will be acting decisively on this matter. We need our legal team to be ready as there will be litigation attached to an individual or the forum itself based on the evidence submitted,” he said.



Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott said they have had numerous meetings with the business community who have agreed to work in partnership with the city regarding this issue.

She said they have encouraged affected business people to open cases if they have been intimidated or threatened by business forums.



“We cannot do it alone, we need to work with the business community,” she said.

Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo said the city had opened a case following members of the business forum invading a municipal building recently. “We know that our lives may be threatened for taking this stance but so be it. This is what we are called to do. This is a country that is governed by laws which we all need to abide. Failure to do so will result in our country becoming a banana republic,” he said.