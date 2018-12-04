As matriculants celebrate the end of a tough exam period there is much anticipation of the holidays and planned parties. Several big parties and festivals are planned across the country for matrics to mark the end of their school careers.

“Sadly, every year there are incidents of matric deaths through road accidents, drinking, drug overdosing and more. There are also numerous incidents of theft of valuable items and vandalism. We are appealing to matrics to party responsibly and never neglect their own personal safety,” says Charnel Hattingh, National Marketing and Communications Manager at Fidelity ADT. “We all understand that matriculants have been waiting for this time of the year, we urge them, as the police, to stay safe at all times,” said Tongaat police communications officer Captain Patrick Ngwane

Safety tips for matriculants

• Before leaving your accommodation for the day or night, ensure that anything valuable is locked away in a drawer or safe.

• Never carry large amounts of cash or go out wearing flashy or expensive jewelry.

• If your accommodation is a holiday house or apartment, make sure all the doors are locked, the windows are properly shut and that the alarm is activated if a system is installed.

·When out at different events and activities, be aware of your surroundings and arrange with your friends to keep an eye on each other and your belongings.

• If you are approached by a suspicious individual; walk away and report it to the closest security or to the police.

·Do not accept drinks from strangers and do not leave your drinks unattended. Spiking of drinks is still rife.

• Never leave without your friends.

• Do not accept a lift from a stranger; rather use transport provided by the event organisers.

• Driving after a few drinks is never an option. Call a cab or use event shuttles if they are available instead.

• Consider appointing a designated driver or someone who agrees not to drink and will be responsible for getting everyone home safely.

“Parents, please speak to your kids and share these tips with them. The reality is that matrics will be partying. Let’s encourage them to do it as responsibly as possible. It may also be worth speaking to your security provider about personal safety apps that are available as well as services such as Meet and Greets to ensure peace of mind,” said Hattingh