“I am deeply disappointed with the police and I want answers on why they responded two hours later to a tragic drowning whilst the bereaved family wept over the body of their son lying on the cold, hard floor.”

This was the distressing sentiment of Ward 25 councillor, Hassan Haniff, who responded to the Asherville swimming pool on Monday evening where a 20-year-old Burnwood Secondary matric learner, identified by police as, Sapelo Kasango, drowned whilst swimming with friends during the school vacation.

Speaking to The Weekly Gazette, an incensed Cllr Haniff immediately raised the matter with the Sydenham Community Police Forum executive members and is calling for a probe into the delayed response from police to the pool where the tragedy occurred.

“I cannot understand why it took police over two hours to respond to the scene of the drowning when it’s a mere five minute drive away from the police station. I had tears in my eyes when I saw close to 30 family members of the deceased young man looking down on his body lying out in the open as they waited endlessly for police and the mortuary van to respond,” said Cllr Haniff.

Regarding the drowning, Cllr Haniff said, “Friends of the deceased young man said he was a good swimmer and they had all jumped into the pool together. He resurfaced and then went under towards the middle of the pool. He did not come back up and then friends and members of public around helped to bring his body back up. He was hauled out of the pool. Lifeguards attempted to resuscitate him. Paramedics responded to the scene but the young man was unresponsive. Paramedics declared him deceased.”

Police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele said, “On 1 October 2018 at 4:30pm, a 20-year-old male allegedly drowned in Tarndale Avenue, Asherville and the cause of drowning is unknown. Sydenham police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident.”

Sydenham CPF communications officer, Satish Dhupelia said the delayed response from police was reported to the Sydenham CPF chairman, Mr Akoo and himself. “A late response from police as reported by the local councillor, Mr Haniff, is unacceptable and was expedited to the Sydenham SAPS station commissioner. We requested prompt plausible reasons for the delay. All information received will be closely examined to determine why the delay occurred and the matter will be handled to ensure that it never happens again,” said Dhupelia.

Cllr Haniff added, “The Kennedy Road family and their relatives came out in their numbers to the scene of the drowning. They were heartbroken. The dad of the deceased youngster, and a businessman in the area, was devastated. He pleaded with me to enquire why such a delay in proceedings. A two-hour delay with the police and an hour and a half later after police, the mortuary van arrived to fetch the body. The trauma suffered by the family was greatly exacerbated by the long wait. This is awful and should never have occurred and must never be repeated.”