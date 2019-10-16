A manhunt is underway to find the two suspects accused of assaulting and strangling an elderly woman in Silverglen, Chatsworth,.

First responders who attended the scene

The 81-year-old was assaulted and robbed at her own residence on Monday, allegedly by two suspects who then fled the scene after. Mzansi Control Centre said they received a call for assistance and attended to the incident where a woman was left for dead after opening her gate to familiar faces.







In a statement Mzansi said, “The armed response team reacted immediately, arriving at the residence to discover that the two perpetrators were allowed entry onto the premises as they were familiar with the victim. Having fled the scene, the offenders left the victim unconscious by means of strangulation. An undisclosed number of items were stolen.”

The suspects are alleged to have been former tenants at the residence. “The victim was quickly rushed to the hospital and is currently in a critical condition. It is our passion to protect our people from thoughtless, violent crime.



“It is malicious actions like this, that fuel our dedication to fight crime everyday and we will continue to do so with even more determination,” Mzansi said. Responding to the incident, chairperson of the CPF, Brandon Pillay, said the elderly have become a target for criminals. He said, “If you are an elderly alone, I would suggest asking the individual to come back later. I condemn how one assaults an elderly person.”

Communications officer of Bayview SAPS, W/O Collin Chetty, confirmed that a case of attempted murder is being investigated.