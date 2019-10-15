Phoenix police are calling upon the community to help find Theolin Govender (pictured) who is being sought for assistance in a Rydalvale murder case which occurred on 3 October 2019.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo, said, “On Thursday, 3 October 2019, at 11:35am, members responded to a complaint of house robbery at Parkvale in Rydalvale.

“On their arrival, they noticed a group of people and VIP security standing outsideyard. The members then entered into house and noticed an Indian male, 67-years of age sleeping on the floor and tied up with an extension cord.” According to Naidoo, the victim sustained cuts to both his ankles and to his mouth. He also sustained a broken left rib. “The victim was taken to hospital and unfortunately died as a result of his injuries. A case of murder is being investigated.” If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Theolin Govender, contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer PJ Moodley on 083 412 3643.