The police are investigating the murder and robbery of a man killed inside Briardene FNB Bank on North Coast Road, yesterday afternoon.

When Tabloid Media arrived at the scene, the friends and family of the deceased were already at the gathering in the small parking lot. The man was a victim of an armed robbery, shot once in the chest. His family was inconsolable when they arrived at the scene, around 3pm.

A vendor outside the bank said she was alerted to the commotion after hearing gunshot and seeing the suspects running out of the build. This is the second that the bank, has experienced a similar incident.

The vendor said: “We heard a gunshot, it was scary. This is the second time the bank has been robbed. I don’t understand why they don’t get better security.”

The family of the deceased who were at the scene, declined to comment.

As more family members arrived, it became to much for some as they held on to each other and broke down at the entrance of the bank. Heart wrenching sob could be heard all the way to gate of the small bank, located on Chris Hani Road (formerly North Coast Road).

Kyle Van Reneen, Marshal Security spokesperson said: “They received reports of an arm robbery at the First National Bank (FNB) branch in Chris Hani Road. Upon arrival of the paramedics, they found a male patient in his 30’s sustained a single gunshot went to his left chest. The man was declared deceased on the scene.”

“The reports from the scene indicated that an armed gunman went to the bank and robbed the deceased of cash before shooting him. An unknown amount was taken and the suspect went away using a vehicle.”

He, indicated that no one else was injured. He added that the scene was secured and police officers are investigating the incident.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed sum of money.