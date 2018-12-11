Durban police are investigating the possible circumstances around the

death of man, whose body was found in Malvern on Thursday, 6 December.

According to reports, officers were called out to recover the body of the

30-year-old, late on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson, Thulani Zwane said, “The Malvern police have opened a case of inquest after the 30-year-old was found in the dense bushes.

“He was found on Thursday night, after officers were alerted by members of the community”.

Police are urging anyone with any information to come forward and assist with the investigation.