Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighter supporters descended on the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday to listen to its leader, Julius Malema as the party delivered their manifesto.

The commander in chief arrived four hours late as he had earlier in the day addressed supporters at the Maphiniki Sports Complex in the Northern Cape. Once again, the Indian community came under fire from Malema as he picked on them for their attitudes towards African people.







He said that Indians needed to improve their attitudes towards African people, particularly those that work for them. This was almost the same sentiments echoed at the party’s 2017 fourth anniversary celebrations at Currie’s Fountain. Malema came under fire for his comments.

In his address, Malema was highly critical of the African National Congress (ANC) and made reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Jacob Zuma, MEC of Tourism and Economic Development Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede for having “failed the people”.

The EFF leader was given a raucous applause by the crowd by his remarks as he criticised the ruling party for “thinking that they can solve burning issues around the country by distributing T-shirts with the images of struggle icons printed on them”.

Speaking of the Indian community and their attitude towards African employees, Malema said: “They are paid nothing by the fellow South Africans who happen to be of Indian descent.

Those people must know that for us to build unity among black people, the Indian community must rework their mentality that they are closer to whiteness. They are not closer to whiteness, they are black.”

The EFF appears to be one of the parties of choice for young radical youth. Celulwazi Ntshangase, of the Westville EFF Student Command, who was at the launch said, “The event was a success, students from different institutions and the community came in numbers as the Commander in Chief Julius Malema addressed.

“The EFF is what the people need. It is a relevant party and puts the interest of the people first.”