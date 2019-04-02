Local wrestling sensation Joshua Chetty known professionally as “Joshua the bull” is set to soon compete at the Champions of War Wrestling event which is considered to be the Wrestlemania of Africa.

This will be the fifth year that the event is running and it is expected to draw up to 17 000 people. The show will be live-streamed and people from all over the world are expected to watch. Chetty will be competing in the single-belt division against a yet to be announced opponent.

The Champions of War event will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay on 19 April and will also feature well-known Indian professional wrestler Dinesh Kumar “Tiger” Rapta. The 26-year-old Chetty of Chatsworth took up wrestling at the Chatsworth Youth Centre when he was 18-years-old. Since then, he has managed to blossom into one of the top talents in the country. Marketing director of CPW, Freddie Harmse noted that the Champions of War Wrestling event aims to bring together the top wrestling talent within the country.

“We identified Chetty a long time ago and took him into our developmental structures. He has worked hard and has absolute great potential. He certainly has the attitude which is required to become a top wrestling talent in South Africa and Africa. He is a nice person who has trained really hard. As the leading pro-wrestling federation on the African continent, we have noticed this. He has a bright future ahead of him. You cannot buy an attitude like his, it is one of a kind,” Harmse said.



Chetty who has been a sporty individual since his childhood currently works as a trainer at the The Rock and Wellness Centre in Chatsworth. Some of his fitness workouts and wrestling footage can also be seen on his YouTube channel. Talking about long-term, Chetty said he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow South Africans Adam Rose and Justin Gabriel. The duo have competed in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) which is considered to be the grandest stage of them all in professional Wrestling.